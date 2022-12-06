Photographer Aldric Alexander gets candid about the process of making hobby a profession

In today’s day and age, society is motivating people to choose their passion and not conservative patterns of life. But is it that easy? Well no! Therefore, only a handful of people like Aldric Alexander are successful to crave a profession from their passion. He is an excellent photographer who rose to fame in the wake of his fondness for cars. Aldric has loved spotting cars since his childhood, and then he found his new hobby, photography. Eventually, he clubbed the two, and now he has built a thriving career in it. Not only that, but he also started a company of his own called, Aldric A Productions L.L.C Fz. After all, everything that you do with your whole heart will bring you immense happiness.

However, the journey wasn’t a cherry blossom of three days! Being utterly unfiltered about it, Aldric Alexander says, “Growth and success can’t be achieved overnight, right? Therefore, no process is easy. I faced innumerable challenges. There were many days when I was bashed with different problems. But I continued to work hard and never gave up. And now, I’m giving my best and having a blast, working with various people and brands from all around the world, doing what I love.”

It’s not just passion that matters in your life; you are also required to follow it no matter what anyone says. If you believe you can do it, go for it! Aldric says, “It’s not easy to make your passion a viable career option for yourself. However, it’s not impossible. Remember that persistence and patience are the keys!”

He also highlights that today a lot of ways are available via which we can achieve our dreams. And isn’t that true? Today, social media platforms have allowed a cosmic number of people to showcase their talent and earn a living through it. Even Aldric got his first project after posting the photograph of the car on Instagram and tagging its owner!

“It always seems tough until it does, and therefore hold on to it,” the photographer said. He has already worked with brands like Porsche Middle East, Ferrari Middle East, Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, and Dubai Police. We hope that Aldric keeps following his passion.