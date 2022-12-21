‘Pyaar Tera 5G’ teaser out: The peppy dance number to release on December 21

While listening to songs, it is not just music that captivates everyone’s attention. At times, lyrics in the melody have an impact on people. As independent music labels continue to grow, they have created room for original music. Osm Records, a leading record label has established itself in the Indian music industry. After the chartbuster track ‘Ek Thi Raat’, the music label is coming up with another hit track ‘Pyaar Tera 5G’.

Incorporated in 2017 by Manpreet Kaur and Himanshu Shekhar, Osm Records has some super hit songs in its library like ‘Tom Cruise’, Shaqi Balma’, ‘Single Hai G’, ‘Knock Knock’ and ‘Single Hai G’. Their next song ‘Pyaar Tera 5G’ is set to release on December 21. The song’s teaser was released three days prior, and it has left the fans mesmerised.

Going by the teaser, ‘Pyaar Tera 5G’ looks like a fun-filled romantic song crooned by Chitranshi and rapper Ikrar. The song will feature Devashish and is directed by Frame Singh. Himanshu Shekhar, who has produced and written the song is excited about its release. He revealed that the song depicts the situation of expectations versus reality faced by a girl after getting married.

Interestingly, Himanshu has smartly plugged in the concept of love before marriage by calling it 5G, and how it slows down after marriage like the 2G data speed. Himanshu further stated that people fail to keep promises made before marriage and after marriage. “That’s what we have tried showing in the song in a fun way. The song has peppy music and upbeat tunes”, Himanshu said.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Himanshu said, “The song is inspired by personal experiences. One fine day, my girlfriend told me that I was not living up to the expectations and promises I made to her. It was in January when I saw a newspaper ad for the 5G network rolling out at the end of the year. I could relate that the promises made before marriage were quick like the 5G data, but maintaining the relationship was slow like the 2G network.”

In a nutshell, ‘Pyaar Tera 5G’ beautifully shows the gap between expectations and reality faced by the girl after marriage as she moves from Mumbai to Patiala. The song is different from the past outings, and Osm Records has an interesting lineup of singles scheduled to release in different languages later.