Quinten François: A sought-after crypto expert, crypto influencer and crypto YouTuber

- Advertisement -

It is indeed wondrous to know and read about all those people who believe in first acquiring excellence before going out to secure success in their chosen industries. Working towards excellence can pose various challenges in front of people, but that’s how ultimately they get closer to achieving their visions and goals in life, says Quinten François, a youngster himself, who as a self-driven and self-motivated professional has drawn massive success for himself as a sought-after crypto influencer, crypto expert and crypto YouTuber, with his YouTube channel called Young And Investing (youngandinvesting.net). This youngster today has immersed himself in the world of crypto and thus has been able to make strides in the industry, something no other professional of his age has been able to do.

Quinten François started his journey at the naïve age of 16, and, in 2017, as a 21-year-old, he came across the world of crypto. This changed his life dramatically as he kept investing in several cryptocurrencies and made huge in the industry in a very short span of time while he worked at McDonald’s as a student during the weekends. However, after reaching 100x growth and starting his YouTube channel, everything went to pieces in 2018. He had lost 95% of his portfolio, and the views on his channel, which had reached a massive number of subscribers, also went down. But, his quest to attain success and excellence in the field helped him learn much more and sharpen his skills. This led him to write his book titled De Bitcoinrevolutie’ in 2019, which even today is the best-selling Dutch book about crypto in the world.

- Advertisement -

The young crypto expert is proud that his passion and resilience had made him one of the first cryptocurrency YouTubers. Today, he is the bestselling author of ‘De Bitcoinrevolutie’ (only in Dutch), an advisor for two projects, TopDJ.io, which is an NFT project, and a metaverse project, and also works with the Belgian government on everything crypto-related.

In the coming years, Quinten François aspires to remain the #1 crypto expert in Belgium. He wants to rework his book next year and keep it the best-selling Dutch crypto book in the world. He also wants to hit 1 million followers in total and wants to reach his financial goals. With his experience and knowledge, Quinten François aims to also grow the crypto industry.