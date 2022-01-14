Rohit Bag: Kolkata guy hinges into thriving Electronic Musician

- Advertisement -

Rohit Bag is 22years old. He is from the city of Kolkata, an autonomous electronic music artist. Working on the singing as well as framing side of things, Bag has unleashed artful tracks like Jerry tunes, Jupiter and Cyclotron. The songster has garnered many followers and regularly uses the social media to stay connected with his fans.

Alongside music Bag also runs a PR and IG strategic mechanization firm, where he helps construct Instagram and relations growth strategies and campaigns. Ever since he was a kid, he was drawn to the world of music. But before starting music as his career he brought time to build business so he could have a durable safety net. Now that he has built it he can commit time to music and he is enjoying every second of it.

Conveying the problems of being an autonomous artist, Bag remarked, “Being a self-dependent artist is rewarding but also harsh at times. You are your own aid system, you are accomplishing everything from production to marketing. But whenever I put out a new task, my fans and well-wishers pour it with love and gratitude and that keeps me proceeding.” And this also inspired him to keep doing what he was doing. And he hopes to keep making more songs.

Rohit hovers all his experiences with determination and affirmation, which helps him overpower all obstacles that might come up in the way. With this technique, he has been able to find triumph in digital marketing as well as music and resumes to grow every day.

Rohit is set to soon unleash more tracks. He fell to reveal much about his projects, opting to wrap them in secrecy – he did tell us that these forthcoming tracks are the best of his work yet. And given his track record so far, we wholeheartedly consider that he is right.