Known for her stints in quite a few popular music videos, advertisements and more, Sofia Parveen is indeed one of the fittest actresses we have. Sofia, born in Durgapur, West Bengal takes utmost care of her body, and her fitness regime is something to look upto.

Talking about the same, Sofia gave us an insight into her food habits and how her food habits help her lead a healthy and fit life. The actress said, “I’ve had a complicated relationship with food and have had my share of ups and downs too. Food is a source of nutrients and energy, and it also has an impact on a person’s general well-being. Like any other individual, I too have had my ups and downs, but have always come back stronger after each setback. My mother and sister have really been my biggest advocates.”

Further the actress tells us how she relates to Disney princess ‘Rapunzel’ to a great extent and reveals how just like Rapunzel she too has been trapped in a tower and it was then that she explored all about her talents. She stated that she would do nothing but paint all day long. However, when she realised that no matter what, she has to make a mark for herself in her career, the actress strived and has achieved whatever she dreamt of. The actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in an upcoming film titled ‘Zora’ and is excited about the same. A suspense murder mystery, Zora will be a film which will keep you on the edge and will keep you guessing about who the murderer is. Not just this, Despite being a commercial film, Zora will be the lowest budget film commercially in the history of Bollywood and can be promoted as the ‘No song film’ too. The film however will have a Title track and a promotional song; however the story of the film does not have space for any lip sync numbers. Apart from Zora, the actress will also be seen in a film titled ‘Zora Zorawar.’ Talking about the same, Sofia expressed her excitement and said, “This is going to be my big Bollywood debut and honestly, I cannot wait for the audience to see the kind of masterpiece we’ve developed. The film will keep you hooked onto your seats. When I first read the script, I too was very excited about who the murderer is and I hope and know that the audience too is going to be experiencing the same kind of thrill.”

On the work front, the actress has been a part of popular commercials and music videos too. Naming a few, the actress has been a part of commercials like IPL Star Sports, Rummycircle.com, and ICICI Bank. She has also walked the runway for Pankaj and Jitesh and modelled for “Pushkar Bridal,” “Label Shalini Khanija,” “Preeti Diamond Jewellery,” “Sonali Jain Fashion,” “Angel Jewels,” and other companies. As for the music videos, Sofia got her first break with T-Series in the music video ‘College’ by Preet Harpal. Besides, she has also been a part of music videos for White Hill Music with the songs ‘Dark’ by Pavii Ghuman and ‘Teri Hoi Na’ by Preet Sukh.

The actress has also been awarded with the 7th International women empowerment award and takes pride in making and achieving a place for herself which came after a lot of hard work and her share of fair struggles.