Song Writer & Actor Navnath Chikhale keen on his directorial debut

Navnath, who was born on 06 November 1997, in Pune and went to school in Mumbai, became enamoured with acting and music as a student. Throughout his undergraduate years, his interests in poetry, writing, and composition kept him in the public eye. When he received acclaim from his professors and peers, it fuelled his excitement and led him to decide to pursue acting as a career. His debut track, “Girlfriend Na Hi Mujhe Biwi Chahiye,” gave him his big break. Millions of people viewed the song online, and Navnath Chikhale became well-known to all the youth who enjoyed music as a result.

GF nahi mujhe Biwi chahiye happened in spontaneity. All his acting and his skills as a director have been poured into the song. With millions of reels playing his song, Navnath has reached heights of success. Being the best Tapori Anthem of the year, it’s views and reels are showing an enhanced likeability for his music amongst the youth.

Navnath enjoys viewing films with his favourite actors, such as Nana Patekar, Rajinikanth, Shahrukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore, etc. He says he has learned acting by following many tricks and stances from the above-mentioned actors. Watching them again and again has helped him hone his acting skills.

Navnath’s love for biking and riding

Navnath enjoys riding a lot. He enjoys taking lengthy road trips, either with friends or by himself. He uses his camera prowess to record beautiful scenes and precious moments. When Navnath takes long rides, his group gets crazy.

Soon, Navnath hopes to make his directorial debut. He is currently working on a few music videos that will soon be posted to his YouTube page. His lyrics were penned with enthusiasm by him as a writer. He finds comfort in writing since it allows him to be honest with himself and read it again to obtain new perspectives.

The Chikhale Family

Suresh Chikhale, his father, is pleased with his son’s professional decision to pursue music and the performing arts. Navnath currently resides in Mumbai with his family to be close to the filming locations and studios, and his friends, of course!