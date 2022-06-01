Swami Priyam ji sends condolences to Sidhu Moose Wala’s family & fans

- Advertisement -

29th of May, 2022 will be remembered as a black day for the Sikh community as well as for the country. We lost our beloved brother, an idol for youngsters, and an iconic personality of the Punjabi singing community, Sidhu Moose Wala. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot by unidentified people while he was traveling in the state’s Mansa district on Sunday evening. He was 28.

Sidhu Moose Wala was an Indian singer, rapper, actor, and politician associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He started his career as a songwriter for the song “License” by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled “G Wagon”. Following his debut, he collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks which were released by Humble Music. Moosewala got his wide popularity when his famous song “So High” got released in 2018 and then he gave back-to-back hit records like “same beef” with bohemia, a famous rap singer in the Punjabi industry.

- Advertisement -

Moosewala had been an international icon as his fan base was spreading across the globe. One of the greatest icons in modern popular music, the famous Canadian rapper Drake also mourns and shares a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at this death. Our beloved swami Priyam Ji, who was very close to Sidhu Moose Wala, is still in shock and unable to comprehend this news. Swami Priyam Ji has always condemned the violence and on this incident, he is baffled.

Swami ji offered his prayer for the peace of his great soul.