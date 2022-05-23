“The fight to Survival decides your career here,” says writer, actor Raj Saluja aka Akshat

- Advertisement -

Bollywood has a cosmic number of inspirational stories, and why not? People here risk everything to follow their dreams and achieve the barest success. Among the stories of numerous successful and struggling artists, Raj Saluja’s journey is surely an inspirational one. You may better know him as Akshat Saluja.

Being one of the finest Bollywood actors, the artist is also recognised as a writer and producer. But before Raj could earn all these titles, he had to undergo the toughest battles. Born and brought up in Kolkata, he was always fascinated by the creative world of entertainment, running a dance academy and directing many Dance Plays was the foundation in his resume.

Having no Godfather in the Industry Raj Saluja, aka Akshat started this journey on his own and gradually reaped the attention and first marked his foray into the entertainment industry as an actor in a TV reality show called Best Cine Star Ki Khoj. He then made his debut with the Pooja Bhat film Dhokha in 2007. Raj was also seen in movies like Tum Mile, Happi, Jor Jaar Mukluk Taar, Classmate, 31st October, and PM Narendra Modi.

It was during Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl which was created by Raj and his friend, Raj decided to produce the film and hence took it to Balaji Telefilms to helm the project. Now, shifting to other streams in the entertainment industry is not new, isn’t it? However, doing the same requires immense courage. “It was my instinct of fight to Survival, made me decide to shift gear”. Dream Girl was a super hit. This motivated Raj Saluja to explore his creative juices. The actor is now coming out as a screenwriter with films like OM: The Battle Within (2022), web series like Siksha Mandal (2022) for MX Player, an Untitled Thriller for Panaroma Studios and another Musical rom-com which he himself is producing with his partners.

From working in mainstream cinema to regional cinema, Raj Saluja aka Akshat has proved his worth. His journey from becoming nothing to something will always be an inspiration for those who dream of coming to Mumbai and try their luck in Bollywood.