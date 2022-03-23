World of Defish will change the course of play-to-earn gaming industry

- Advertisement -

World of Defish is a decentralized NFT gaming universe running on BSC where players can experience a whole new underwater universe by immersing themselves in the deep ocean which is filled with countless treasures waiting to be found. Players who are brave enough and want to go that extra mile can sail their way through the endless sea, which offers loads of opportunities and rewards for those who get their hands on the valuables that the ocean hides beneath it.

The entire game has been creatively designed, with each of the minutest details taken into consideration to bring forward a spectacular bonanza that will take the NFT gaming space by storm. The underwater world holds the best of species that need to be captured to earn better rewards and goodies. Brave fishermen can upgrade their equipment and skills to improve fishing production. For those who don’t have much time to indulge in fishing, can buy territories and earn passive income by renting out their zones for fishing. There are loads of competitions and trading for those who want to maximize their profits.

- Advertisement -

To go ahead in the game, fishermen have to get hold of the $WOD token, which helps them during the course of the game. They can accumulate tokens by fishing, staking NFTs or selling their NFTs on the marketplace. These $WOD tokens can be used to make purchases on the marketplace, level up, crafting, repairing items, upgrading and participating in auctions, events, tournaments and many more activities.

Those wanting to earn passive income can buy zones which are priced according to the rarity and quantity of fishes they hold. Players can also trade them in the market in the form of NFTs. The creators have taken utmost care in developing this platform, which exudes world-class quality and is set to take off on its launch owing to its tremendous features.