ZINU sets the NFT space on fire with its one-of-a-kind features

Through its royalty-free, decentralized intellectual property the project is predicted to take the space big time.

The power of Web 3.0 has pushed in many innovative offerings which have amazed us till no end. Blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and much more have barged in opening a whole new world which was unknown earlier. Out of these technological advances, Non-Fungible Tokens, more popularly known as NFTs have gained enough traction, with many showing interest in it since the time it debuted. The interest has grown with time and boosted its popularity to the next level. Many NFT projects have been launched in recent times which have stood out owing to their distinctive qualities and features, but one has really drawn much curiosity around it, as it has turned out to be one of the most distinctively features NFT projects as compared to others. We are talking about ZINU, which has made its headway to become one of the most looked upon projects of 2022.

It’s 40,000+ strong community proves the kind of following it has garnered since the project was announced. It is certainly unique from other NFT projects that have been launched in recent times as it offers royalty free, decentralized intellectual property which has never been seen in any earlier projects before. The storyline behind ZINU also makes it even more interesting and the makers feel that it has the potential to make a commercial debut through gaming, books, toys, collectibles and much more in the near future. Each of the ZINU characters are unique and bear a distinctive trait which is uncommon from the other. Each holder has their own version which is unmatchable and looks completely different.

The 3D characters are fully animated and can walk, flip, dance and do a lot more than one can imagine. A total of 10,000 unique ZINU characters are up for minting on the blockchain. Furthermore, the project has partnered with REV3AL, to use its digital anti-counterfeiting and copyright protection technology that adds the company’s proprietary patent pending REV3AL layers onto each of ZINU’s NFTs. Industry experts are predicting that this project will take off right from the time it steps in as they are confident of its success, looking at the kind of curiosity it has generated well before its launch.