12 top European football clubs agree to found new Super League

London, April 19 (IANS) Twelve top European football clubs have agreed to found a Super League as soon as possible, the clubs have announced in a joint statement.

The founding clubs of the mid-week league were listed as Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea; Italy’s Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, and the Spanish trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, DPA reports.

It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence “as soon as practicable”.

Reported to be financially very lucrative, the project does not have the support of football’s governing bodies.

Ahead of the announcement, UEFA and football leagues and federations from England, Italy and Spain spoke of “a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.”

