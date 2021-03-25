192 specially-abled cricketers for 6th Divyang Cricket League

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) A total of 192 specially-abled cricketers from 17 states will compete in the 6th Divyang Cricket League in three categories — visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair categories – here from Thursday.

Twelve teams — Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI – comprising wheelchair, blind, and deaf cricketers, will compete in the three-day tournament at across three stadiums in Chandigarh – in Sector 16, Sector 26, and Sector 19, said a statement from the organisers.

The first three editions of the league, starting in 2013, were limited to the hearing impaired athletes. Exhibition matches of wheelchair-enabled players and visually impaired players were introduced in the fourth edition. The fifth edition of the league witnessed four wheelchair teams and two visually impaired teams compete, in addition to eight hearing impaired teams.

“The vision behind the league is to encourage and provide the specially-abled cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and determination. The fortitude and resilience of these specially-abled cricketers inspires us,” Padam Passi, chief organiser of the league, said.

The organisers include the All India Cricket Association for the Deaf, and the Deaf Cricket Federation.

–IANS

