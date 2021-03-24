ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

1st ODI: India thrash Eng by 66 runs, go 1-0 up (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 23 (IANS) India beat England by 66 runs runs in the first One-day International with debutants all-rounder Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and speedster M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball here on Tuesday.

India made 317/5 wickets in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Both Krunal and Krishna set records, with the former scoring the fastest half-century in ODIs and the latter recording best figures by an Indian on ODI debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Krunal, the older of the Pandya brothers, had powered to a 26-ball half-century and put up an unbeaten 112-run stand with KL Rahul (62 not out, 4x4s, 4x6s) to put India in the driver’s seat, right-arm Karnataka pacer Krishna shrugged off early nerve to provide India the breakthrough to bring them back in the match.

Before Krishna’s strikes, England opener Jonny Bairstow (94 off 66 balls) had put India under the pump. Bairstow added 135 with Jason Roy (46 off 35 balls) for the first wicket in just over 14 overs. Krishna got rid of Roy and Ben Stokes (1) to help India get back.

Shardul Thakur (3/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/30) were the other two main wicket-takers as India ran through the England middle and lower orders without much problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opener Shikhar Dhawan had laid the platform for a big total with his 98 off 106 balls (11x4s, 2x6s). Dhawan stitched a 105-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (56 off 60 balls, 6x4s) to help India reach the 150-run mark in the 29th over.

England, who won the toss and elected to field, bowled tight but failed to get an early breakthrough as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (28 off 42 balls) added 64 runs in 15 overs. After Sharma’s dismissal, Kohli joined hands with Dhawan to put India in a commanding position.

However, Kohli’s dismissal at the start of the 33rd over put the skids on the Indian innings, as they lost three more wickets in quick succession to slip to 205 for five wickets in the 41st over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things looked down but Krunal turned it around with Rahul. With the two at crease, India reached 250 at the end of the 45th over and then got 67 more in the last five overs to finish the innings with a flourish.

India got 10, 11, 21, 12 and 13 in the last five overs with pace bowler Mark Wood ending with figures of 2/75 from his 10 overs. Woods’s last two overs cost 34 runs.

Brief scores:

India: 317/5 wkts in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out; Ben Stokes 3/34) beat England 251 all out in 42.1 overs (J. Bairstow 94, J. Roy 46, M. Prasidh Krishna 4/54, S. Thakur 3/37, B. Kumar 2/30) by 66 runs

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHaryana clean sweep junior national wrestling titles
Next article1st ODI: India beat England by 66 runs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shaw will have to wait for his chance in ODIs: Laxman

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his chance to get back into the Indian ODI squad considering...
Read more
Sports

Adam Zampa getting married, to miss RCB's 1st IPL outing

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Spinner Adam Zampa will miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers...
Read more
News

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to make film on Paes-Bhupathi

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj is an ardent follower of tennis, and he wants to make a film based on Leander...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates