ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

1st T20I: England win toss, elect to field

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) England have won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in Motera on Friday.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role. In Sharma’s absence, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul will open the Indian innings.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also makes a return to India’s T20I playing XI. Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too returns to the India fold after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in October during the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams:

India XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMithali Raj gets to 10,000 runs, tributes pour in
Next articleSelena Gomez 'grateful' for releasing her Spanish EP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mithali Raj gets to 10,000 runs, tributes pour in

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Known as the "Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women's cricket" for the longevity of her career, Mithali Raj became...

England are world No. 1 thanks to IPL: Giles

Vijender will be tough, but I'm ready: Lopsan

We need to score more in last 10 overs: Mithali

Jahanvi Bakshi wins 5th leg of Hero WPGT

1st T20I: India restricted to 124/7

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021