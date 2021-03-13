ADVERTISEMENT
1st T20I: India restricted to 124/7

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) India were restricted to 124/7 in their 20 overs by a disciplined England bowling attack in the first of the five T20 Internationals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night.

Only Shreyas Iyer (67 off 48 deliveries, 8x4s and 1×6) could offer any resistance as the rest of the Indian batting fell apart. Rishabh Pant (21 off 23 balls) and Hardik Pandya (19 off 21 balls) were the only others to get to double figures.

England opened the bowling with leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/14 in 3 overs) who picked up the wicket of skipper Virat Kohli in only his second over.

Before Kohli, India had lost K.L. Rahul as the first wicket to Jofra Archer in only the second over of the game. Archer returned as the most successful England bowler picking three wickets for 23 runs in four overs. He scalped Pandya and Shardul Thakur as well.

Rashid, Mark Wood (1/20 in 4), Chris Jordan (1/27 in 4) and Ben Stokes (1/25 in 3) were the others to pick wickets.

Brief scores:

India 124/7 in 20 overs (S Iyer 67, J Archer 3/23, A Rashid) vs England.

–IANS

kh/kr

