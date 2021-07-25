1st T20I: India score 164/5 against Sri Lanka

Adv.

Colombo, July 25 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav’s 50 (off 34 balls) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 46 (off 36 balls) helped India score 164/5 in 20 overs in the first T20 International here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

The two batsmen’s knocks kept India steady in the face of some disciplined Sri Lankan bowling that was powered by impressive spells from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) and pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera (2/24).

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored unbeaten 20 off 14 deliveries with a four and a six.

Brief scores

India 164/5 in 20 overs (S Yadav 50, S Dhawan 46, D Chameera 2/24, W Hasaranga 2/28) vs Sri Lanka.

