1st Test, Day 5: Action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm, says Kuldeep Yadav

Chattogram, Dec 18 (IANS) Playing in his first Test match after 22 long months, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav capped a memorable comeback in the longer format with figures of 3/77 in the second innings to give India 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test here.

Overall, Kuldeep picked eight wickets in the match, while conceding 113 runs, which also include a fantastic 5/40 in the first innings to bowl out Bangladesh for 150. After being given Player of the Match award, Kuldeep stated that his bowling action is just the same, but that he is making attempts to be aggressive with his rhythm.

“Probably more revs on the ball makes batsmen step down, and plenty of variation as well. That makes it difficult for batsmen to pick which one is to come. I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it’s helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kuldeep also had a vital contribution with the bat, making a career-best 40 in the first innings and adding 92 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin to help India post 404 in first innings. He admitted that bowling in second innings was a lot harder than it was in the first essay.

“To be very honest, very happy with my performance, both with bat and ball. In the first innings, the wicket was a bit quicker than, the ball was coming onto the bat nicely. I was bowling quicker in the second innings. It slowed down in the second innings and had to work on it.”

Earlier, in the post-match press conference after day’s four play, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had praised Kuldeep for excelling in the format on his comeback and working on everything related to his bowling to stand up for India at Chattogram.

“Very heartening to see the way he bowled. Knowing the effort he put in on a flat wicket here, speaks a lot about the character, and the attitude he carries in the game. This is how he turns up in every game and in every Test match. From a coaching perspective, he always gives you the feeling that he will be picking the wickets and that’s what he did on a placid pitch – picked wickets in first innings and created opportunities for scalps in second innings.”

“He’s put in a lot of work, prior to this people were discussing the speeds he was bowling at, when people felt he was a little slower in the air. But credit goes to him, he’s worked on that. The slight changes that he’s made, he’s worked on the angles of his run up he bowls right now, that allows him to bowl quicker in the air.”

“Obviously, very happy to see him do well for the country. He’s been unfortunate in the last few years. He missed out with a knee injury, went back, had a surgery, came in the squad, got hit in the nets. In that sense, he’s been very unlucky. So very happy to see him come back, perform well and come up with the best match figures, and I am very happy for him.”

