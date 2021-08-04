HomeWorldSports

1st Test: England elect to bat, India include Thakur, Rahul

By Glamsham Bureau
1st Test: England elect to bat, India include Thakur, Rahul
- Advertisement -

Nottingham, Aug 4 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against India here at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

India, who have drafted in KL Rahul as opener, are playing four seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

- Advertisement -

Thakur has been picked to provide all-round option.

Ravindra Jadeja is the lone spinner.

- Advertisement -

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

- Advertisement -

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

–IANS

kh/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDouble Olympic medalist Sindhu arrives in Hyd to rousing welcome
Next articleAustralia's Mitchell Marsh moves up 13 places in latest ICC T20I rankings
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,068,116FansLike
42,929FollowersFollow
6,025FollowersFollow
57,446FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv