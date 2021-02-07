1st Test: England finally bundled out for 578 on Day Three

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The visiting England team on Sunday were finally bowled out by India for 578 in their first innings on Day Three of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Starting the day at 555/8, England added 23 runs before they were bundled out in the 191st over in the morning session.

Dominic Bess was the first wicket to fall in the day as he got out lbw against Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 34 runs off 105 balls. Right-arm pacer James Anderson then was out bowled by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for just one. Jack Leach remained unbeaten on 14.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root — playing his 100th Test — scored a brilliant 218 and was the start performer for the visitors. Root faced 377 balls and smashed 19 fours and two sixes during the course of his innings which was brought to an end by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the final session on Day Two. He also became the first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test.

Opener Dominic Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes also made notable contributions of 87 and 82 respectively. India also conceded 45 extra runs, including 20 no balls.

For India, Bumrah and Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped three wickets each in 36 and 55.1 overs respectively. Ishant Sharma and Nadeem picked two-two wickets while Washington Sundar remained wicketless.

Brief scores: England 578 all out (Joe Root 218, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84)

