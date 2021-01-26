ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

1st Test: Pak reeling at 33/4 after dismissing SA for 220

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Karachi, Jan 26 (IANS) Pakistan were reduced to 33/4 in reply to South Africa’s 220 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test here on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada struck twice while fellow seamer Anrich Nortje and spinner Keshav Maharaj took a wicket each with the latter dismissing Pakistan captain Babar Azam for just seven.

Earlier, Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah took three wickets while fellow spinner Nauman Ali and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took two wickets each. Pacer Hasan Ali, who is making a comeback into the Pakistan Test squad after January 2019, chipped in with the wicket of George Linde (35), who was South Africa’s second highest run scorer after opener Dean Elgar (58).

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pakistan were on top in Karachi for much of the day, the visitors wrestled control towards the end of the final session when they took four wickets in just 18 overs. This included the wicket of nightwatchman Afridi, who was sent back by Nortje for a duck in the second last over of the day.

Brief scores: South Africa 220 (Dean Elgar 58, George Linde 35; Yasir Shah 3/54, Nauman Ali 2/38) vs Pakistan 33/4 (Imran Butt 9; Kagiso Rabada 2/8; Keshav Maharaj 1/0)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple faces $73mn lawsuit in Europe over throttling iPhones
Next articleKerala, Jamshedpur looking to break into top four (Match Preview 73)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Stacked field arrives at Farmers Insurance Open golf with big goals

IANS - 0
San Diego (California), Jan 26 (IANS) Given that there is already an array of incentives -- for instance, a $7.5 million purse, a potential...

South Africa women beat Pakistan, complete 3-0 series win

Indian, English cricketers trickle into Chennai for Test series

Can't spot fans who racially abused Indians, CA tells ICC: Report

Xi says China to ensure Beijing Winter Olympics success

Machado, Gallego score as NorthEast beat Bagan 2-1

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021