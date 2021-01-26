1st Test: Pak reeling at 33/4 after dismissing SA for 220

ADVERTISEMENT

Karachi, Jan 26 (IANS) Pakistan were reduced to 33/4 in reply to South Africa’s 220 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test here on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada struck twice while fellow seamer Anrich Nortje and spinner Keshav Maharaj took a wicket each with the latter dismissing Pakistan captain Babar Azam for just seven.

Earlier, Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah took three wickets while fellow spinner Nauman Ali and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took two wickets each. Pacer Hasan Ali, who is making a comeback into the Pakistan Test squad after January 2019, chipped in with the wicket of George Linde (35), who was South Africa’s second highest run scorer after opener Dean Elgar (58).

While Pakistan were on top in Karachi for much of the day, the visitors wrestled control towards the end of the final session when they took four wickets in just 18 overs. This included the wicket of nightwatchman Afridi, who was sent back by Nortje for a duck in the second last over of the day.

Brief scores: South Africa 220 (Dean Elgar 58, George Linde 35; Yasir Shah 3/54, Nauman Ali 2/38) vs Pakistan 33/4 (Imran Butt 9; Kagiso Rabada 2/8; Keshav Maharaj 1/0)

–IANS

rkm/arm