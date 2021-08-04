1st Test: Shami ends Bairstow-Root stand as England move to 138/4

- Advertisement -

Nottingham, Aug 4 (IANS) Pace bowler Mohammed Shami picked the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (29) at the stroke of tea on the first day of the first Test against England on Wednesday to revive India after the No. 5 batsman and skipper Joe Root (52 batting) had added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. England went into break at 138/4.

England had won the toss and elected to bat but lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early to Jasprit Bumrah, in the first over of the match.

Bumrah’s fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Siraj hit the batsman’s pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Dominic Sibley (18) went after lunch caught at short midwicket off Shami before Bairstow and Root got together to resurrect English innings.

Shami then had Bairstow leg-before the wicket.

Brief scores: England 138/4 at tea (Joe Root 52 batting, Mohammed Shami 2/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/42, Jasprit Bumrah 1/33) vs India.

–IANS

kh/