1st Test: Shanto, Mominul tons help Bangladesh to 474/4 on Day 2

Kandy (Sri Lanka), April 22 (IANS) Bangladesh continued their dominance in the first Test against Sri Lanka with Najmul Hossain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque’s mammoth partnership leading them to 474/4 at the end of Day 2.

Mominul and Shanto put up 242 runs off 547 balls for the third wicket. While Shanto had scored his maiden Test century on Day 1, Mominul also reached three figures for the 11th time in his career in the first session of the second day.

Their partnership was finally broken in the second session by Lahiru Kumara, who sent back Shanto with a catch off his own bowling. Shanto had made 163 runs off 378 balls, hitting 17 fours and one six.

Just under 15 overs later, Dhananjaya de Silva got the Bangladesh captain on 127 off 304 balls. Mominul had hit 11 fours in his innings.

However, these were the only two wickets that Sri Lanka could get throughout the day as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das then set up shop. Their fifth-wicket partnership was worth 50 runs when the umpires led the players back to their dressing rooms early due to rain. Play was eventually called off.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 474/4 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 163, Mominul Haque 127; Vishwa Fernando 2/75) vs Sri Lanka

–IANS

rkm/kh