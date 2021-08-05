HomeWorldSports

1st Test: Sharma, Rahul take India to 97/1 at lunch

By Glamsham Bureau
Nottingham, Aug 5 (IANS) Opener Rohit Sharma (36) fell at the stroke of lunch as India moved to 97/1 on Day 2 of the first Test. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 48.

Resuming at 21/0, the two batsmen survived nervy moments with a few edges not carrying.

England, who were dismissed for 183 in the first innings on the first day, were desperate to get some quick wickets and in the process lost a couple of reviews against Rohit Sharma.

The first referral on an LBW appeal was turned down after replays showed the ball was going down the leg-side.

The second referral, again on an LBW appeal was turned down after the ball was shown missing the stumps.

Sharma hit six boundaries in his 107-ball stay and it seemed like the duo would complete a century stand before an Ollie Robinson short delivery, that has got him runs but has also been his bane, tempted him holing out to fine leg.

Rahul was also watchful like Sharma and hit eight boundaries during his 124-ball stay.

India trail by 86 runs but would fancy taking the lead since they have nine wickets in hand.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 2)

England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 97/1 in 37.3 overs (KL Rahul batting 48, Rohit Sharma 36).

–IANS

kh/

