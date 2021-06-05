1st Test: Southee's five-wicket haul pegs England back

Adv.

London, June 5 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee’s five-wicket haul left England tottering at 207 for seven an hour after lunch on fourth day of first Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

Southee (5/41 in 23 overs), who had removed Zak Crawley on the second day, returned on Day 4 with impact after the third day’s play was washed out. He picked the wickets of Ollie Pope (22), Daniel Lawrence (0), James Bracey (0) and Ollie Robinson (0) to run through England’s middle and lower middle-order.

Kyle Jamieson picked the other two wickets. Only opener Rory Burns could offer any resistance after skipper Joe Root fell early on fourth day for 42 to Jamieson.

With a day lost and the tird and fourth innings yet to start, it looks that the first of the two Tests will end in a draw.

Brief scores (at lunch, Day 4)

New Zealand 378 all out vs England 207/7 in 85 overs (R Burns batting 86)

