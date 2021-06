Adv.

London, June 2 (IANS) Devon Conway on Wednesday became the 12th New Zealand batsman to score a century on Test debut as he scored an unbeaten 136 to help his team to 246 for three wickets in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test against England here.

At close, along with Conway (240 balls, 16x4s), Henry Nicholls was batting on 46 (149 balls, 3x4s) at Lord’s.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.

