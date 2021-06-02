1st Test vs England: New Zealand 144/3 at tea

Adv.

London, June 2 (IANS) New Zealand were144 for three wickets at tea interval on the first day of the first Test against England at Lord’s here on Wednesday. At the break, Devon Conway was batting on 71 off 131 balls and Henry Nicholls was on 10.

Ollie Robinson dismissed opener Tom Latham (23, 57 balls) in the first session and experienced Ross Taylor (14).

At lunch, New Zealand were 85 for one wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand have won only one out of the 17 Tests they have played at Lord’s in their 90-year history in England. Their lone victory came in 1999 under Stephen Fleming’s captaincy. They have lost eight and drawn eight matches.

–IANS

qma/