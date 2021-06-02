1st Test vs England: New Zealand 85/1 at lunch

Adv.

London, June 2 (IANS) New Zealand were 85 for one wicket at lunch on the first day of the first Test against England at Lord’s here on Wednesday. Devon Conway was batting on 43 and captain Kane Williamson was on 13.

The only batsman to be dismissed in the first session was Tom Latham, who scored 23 off 57 balls, before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand have won only one out of the 17 Tests they have played at Lord’s in their 90-year history in England. Their lone victory came in 1999 under Stephen Fleming’s captaincy. They have lost eight and drawn eight matches.

England are missing some of their top stars. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are injured while Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow have been rested after their stints in the Indian Premier League.

