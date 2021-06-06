1st Test vs NZ: Chasing 273, England 56/2 wkts (Tea)

Adv.

London, June 6 (IANS) Chasing a target of 273 runs in 75 overs, England were 56 for two wickets in 32 overs at the tea interval on the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s here on Sunday. England now need 217 runs in the final session of play.

At the tea break, captain Joe Root was batting without a run and Dominic Sibley was on 19.

Earlier in the day New Zealand declared their second innings at 169 for six wickets, and asked England to score an average of 3.64 runs per over for victory. Tom Latham was the top scorer of New Zealand’s second innings with 36 while Ross Taylor scored 33. For England, Ollie Robinson was the top wicket taker with three for 26.

In England’s second innings, New Zealand’s Neil Wagner dismissed first-innings’ centurion Rory Burns for 25 in the 24th over and Tim Southee accounted for Zak Crawley in the 31st over.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 378 all out and 169 for 6 wkts declared (Tom Lathan 36, Ross Taylor 33, Ollie Robinson 3/26); England 275 all out (R. Burns 132, J. Root 42, Ollie Robinson 42, Tim Southee 6/43, Kyle Jamieson 3/85) and 56/2 wkts (Rory Burns 25, Dominic Sibley batting 19, Joe Root batting 0)

–IANS

