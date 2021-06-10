1st Test: Windies win toss, elect to bat against South Africa

Adv.

St Lucia, June 10 (IANS) Host West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in first of the two Tests against South Africa here on Thursday.

While batsmen Kyle Verreynne and Keegan Petersen are making their debut for South Africa, pace bowler Jayden Seales is playing his first Test for West Indies.

The 19-year-old Seales, who hails from Trinidad & Tobago, has played only one first-class game — for West Indies A in New Zealand last December — and has been fast-tracked to Test cricket. He is considered to be an exciting prospect and one for the future.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

–IANS

kh/