2-day traditional games organised in Patan

By Glamsham Bureau
Raipur/Patan, Feb 20 (IANS) Chhatisgarh Olympic Association organised two-day traditional games in Patan to promote culture and sports of tribal people in the state.

Commissioner-cum-Director of Directorate of Public Relations Tara Prakash Sinha said in a tweet, “Traditional games of Chhattisgarh, which have been forgotten for a long, have been organised (X#khelmadai) in #Patan (Durg). Congratulations to the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association for a wonderful event.”

The officials involved in the event said that this is being organised after directions from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

The two-day even saw games like Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Fugdi, Gilli Danda, Bhaura were organised and around 800 players from the state participated in it.

The state wants to use it as an event to promote tourism as the state has rich culture and ample of natural beauty. The event is also an effort of the state government to generate employment in the tourism sector in the post-Covid times.

–IANS

Previous articleNature sanitizes 41.7 mn ton of human waste every year: Study
