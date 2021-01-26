ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2 UAE cricketers suspended for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

By IANS
Dubai, Jan 26 (IANS) Cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shairman Anwar Butt of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been provisionally suspended after being found guilty of two offences each under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC said that Naveed and Shaiman were charged under the code “for attempting to corrupt matches of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE”.

“The pair remain suspended and sanctions will follow in due course,” said the ICC.

The ICC listed the articles under which the pair has been found guilty.

“Article 2.1.1, for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

“Article 2.4.4, failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019,” it said.

–IANS

rkm/qma

