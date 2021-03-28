ADVERTISEMENT
20-member Indian boxing team for Youth World Boxing

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) A 20-member Indian contingent has been picked to compete at the men’s and women’s AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships to be held in Kielce, Poland, from April 10 to 24, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Saturday.

For acclimatisation to the local weather conditions, the boxers will also undergo a 10-day preparatory camp in Wladyslawowo, Poland, ahead of the World Championships. The team will be leaving on March 31.

More than 480 boxers from 66 nations are expected to compete in the World Championships.

N. Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), the 2019 Asian Youth champion, Vinka (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and Khelo India champion Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) are among the formidable women’s team.

Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg) are the other members of the squad.

The men’s team will be spearheaded by the Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg). Asian junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg) is also in the team. Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), and Jugnoo (+91kg) are the others picked for the World Championships.

