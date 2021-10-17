2021 T20 WC: Oman win toss, opt to field against PNG

- Advertisement -

Al Amerat, Oct 17 (IANS) Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and opted to field against Papua New Guinea in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Zeeshan Maqsood backed his spinners to do well in the first match of the mega event.

- Advertisement -

“We’ll bowl first. The pitch looks dry and we have spin bowlers with us. We have prepared really well and are looking to give our best and qualify for the next round. The boys are in good nick,” said Maqsood at the toss.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea skipper Asaad Vala said that the preparation has been good for the team.

- Advertisement -

“It looks like a really good wicket. I would have bowled first as well. The preparation has been good and we need to use our flair and give everything we have got. We want to play the PNG way, which you hopefully will see soon. We have a good all-round team,” said Asaad at the toss.

Squads:

- Advertisement -

Oman : Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Simon Atai.

–IANS

avn/akm