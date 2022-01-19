2022 Women's CWG Qualifier: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh start campaign with wins

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka thrashed Scotland by 109 runs and Bangladesh registered an eight-wicket win over Malaysia to kickstart the 2022 Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, here on Tuesday.

After opting to field first against Malaysia, Bangladesh produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Malaysia to 49 in 20 overs.

Malaysia started off slowly, managing just three runs in their first four overs, and it didn’t get better for them as the Bangladesh bowlers continued to pick up wickets at quick intervals.

After 10 overs, Malaysia had just managed 26 and had lost four wickets. It was then that Rumana Ahmed was introduced into the attack. The leg-spinner was the best of Bangladesh bowlers on the show as she picked up the big wickets of Ainna Hamizah and Arianna Natasya.

At the other end, Nahida Akter and Suraiya Azmin posed a different set of challenges for the Malaysia batters. The left-arm spinner and right-arm quick accounted for a wicket each to leave Malaysia in deep trouble.

With 50 to chase down, Bangladesh got off to a strong start with a 38-run opening partnership between Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun. While the duo were dismissed in the space of eight balls, Bangladesh breezed through in just eight overs to their target to start their campaign on a winning note.

In another match of the day, powered by a superb 45-ball 86 by skipper Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka beat Scotland by a whopping 109 runs to begin their Commonwealth Games Qualifiers campaign with a win.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a blazing start with Athapaththu firing on all cylinders.

Scotland made a comeback of sorts with leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood dismissing Athapaththu, but they still leaked 53 runs in the last five overs. Sri Lanka set a daunting target of 183 to win for Scotland.

Ellen Watson and Sarah Bryce started well for Scotland, making 20 inside the first three overs, but Udeshika Prabhodani sent back Byrce to give Sri Lanka the early breakthrough. Scotland lost two more in quick succession before opener Ellen limped off the field.

Scotland never recovered from the blow with Sri Lanka striking at regular intervals. The lower order collapsed as Scotland were bowled out for 73 in 12.1 overs to lose the match by 109 runs.

Brief scores:

Malaysia vs Bangladesh:

Malaysia 49/9 in 20 Overs; Bangladesh 53/2 in 8 overs

Sri Lanka vs Scotland:

Sri Lanka 182/4 in 20 Overs; Scotland 73 All Out in 12.1 overs

