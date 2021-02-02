ADVERTISEMENT
2022 World Cup will be played in packed stadiums: Infantino

By IANS
Geneva, Feb 1 (IANS) The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played in packed stadiums next year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

“I am very, very confident (it) will be incredible, will have the same magic, uniting the world,” Infantino said in a virtual press conference in Geneva. “We will be back to where we have to be.”

The World Cup is scheduled to be held next year between November 21 and December 18.

Infantino also announced that FIFA is joining with the World Health Organisation in their campaign for fair access to Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

“We all have to play our part in the battle against the coronavirus. We are also calling on the international community to act together to ensure a level playing field in relation to access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests across the globe,” Infantino said.

