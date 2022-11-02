scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

2023 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou postponed to 2025

By Glamsham Bureau

Beijing, Nov 2 (IANS) The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The CAA announced the postponement of the biennial event in a statement on its website, adding that the decision was made with consent from the World Athletics, the local organisers and the CAA.

The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed and the CAA has pledged to work closely with the local organizers and stage a successful event in 2025, reports Xinhua.

The 2023 World Athletics Relays was expected to serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Following the postponement, World Athletics has decided to revise the qualification pathway and the top eight teams from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon this summer will earn their tickets to the 2023 edition in the Hungarian capital, reports Xinhua.

–IANS

inj

Previous article
Paris Masters: De Minaur stuns Medvedev, Tsitsipas overcomes Evans
Next article
Kejriwal inaugurates Mahila Mohalla Clinics for women
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Avika Gor

Kiara Advani

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US