World Sports

2nd Khelo India varsity games to be held in Karnataka

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) The second Khelo India University Games would be held in Karnataka later this year, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijju said on Sunday.

“The 2021 Khelo India games will be held in Bengaluru’s Jain University campus and other venues across the state in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities,” said Rijju in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here.

As the largest university games in the country, the annual event enables athletes to get selected for representing India in international tournaments like Olympics.

“We are privileged to host the games in this year. I am confident that the event will produce future champions of India. The state government will ensure to make the games a huge success,” said Yediyurappa.

The first edition of the games was held in Bhubaneswar in February 2020 before the Covid pandemic struck India. About 3,180 athletes from 158 universities across the country under the 25-years age group participated.

Hoping for more number of participants in the sporting event, Rijju said the games would attract talented athletes from universities across the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Youth and Sports Minister Narayan Gowda and Jain University Chancellor Chenraj Roychand were present on the occasion.

–IANS

fb/vd

