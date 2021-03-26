ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd ODI: Centurion Rahul, Pant power India to 336/6

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 26 (IANS) K.L. Rahul’s fifth ODI century (108 off 114 balls) and Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 77 off 40 balls powered India to 336/6 wickets in 50 overs, and get in a strong position to seal the One-day International series on Friday itself, in the second match against England.

India had won the first match by 66 runs on Tuesday. England had then failed to chase 317.

England began well, removing both opening batsmen early, leaving India at 37/2 wickets in 8.4 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a 121-run partnership for the third wicket between skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Rahul, resurrected the Indian innings.

After Kohli’s dismissal — the India captain got his fourth fifty in a row — Pant and Rahul added 113 runs for the fourth wicket in less than 13 overs. Pant hammered seven sixes and three fours, scoring at a strike rate of 192.5.

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya chipped in with 35 off 16 balls (4x6s, 1×4) to take India to their eventual score.

ADVERTISEMENT

India had brought in Pant for the injured Shreyas Iyer while England replaced injured Eoin Morgan with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood with left-arm pace bowler Reece Topley.

Brief scores:

India 336/6 wkts in 50 overs (KL Rahul 108, R Pant 77, V Kohli 66, R Topley 2/50, T Curran 2/83)

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOrelans Masters badminton: Ashwini-Sikki in women's doubles semis
Next articleDespite his good run, a ton eludes Kohli in ODIs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ashwini-Sikki in semis (Round-up)

ODI ton eludes again but in-form Kohli remains unfazed (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli hasn't looked like doing much wrong in One-day Internationals (ODI) in recent times except for...

Kerala, TRAU face-off in virtual I-League final

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala will take on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in the final match day on Saturday at the...

Churchill face uphill task vs Punjab for I-League title

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Churchill Brothers need more than a victory to clinch their third I-League title when they face RoundGlass Punjab in...

Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in...

Priyanka Chopra 'never heard of' being shy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she never heard of being shy, even as a teenager.Priyanka posted a throwback...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates