ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd ODI: Jhulan takes 4 as Ind dismiss SA for 157

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami took four wickets as India dismissed South Africa for 157 in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

South Africa captain Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) put up 60 runs for the third wicket but the visitors could hardly get any partnerships going after that.

Jhulan dismissed South Africa opener Lizelle Lee in the first over of the match after which Mansi Joshi got the second in the sixth over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansi then broke the partnership between Luus and Goodall by dismissing the latter in the 21st over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan then took over, finishing the innings with three more wickets each.

Rajeshwari ended the innings with figures of 3/37 while Jhulan was on 4/42. Harmanpreet Kaur bowled just one over, which turned out to be a maiden-wicket over as she dismissed Goodall in the 34th over.

Brief scores: South Africa 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37) vs India

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChelsea, West Ham win as CL race heats up
Next articleDrug dealer in SSR probe gets 14-day judicial custody
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

2nd ODI: India women race to 9-wkt win over SA

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut led India women to a nine-wicket win over South Africa after veteran fast bowler Jhulan...
Read more
Sports

2nd ODI: India women thrash SA by 9 wkts (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) A strong all-round performance helped India women bounce back from their series-opening defeat against South Africa with a comfortable...
Read more
Sports

IDCA successfully hosts 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League for the deaf

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) In the final league match of the prestigious SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021