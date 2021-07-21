2nd ODI: Sri Lanka score 275/9 in 50 overs against India

Adv.

Colombo, July 20 (IANS) Chamika Karunaratne’s unbeaten 44 off 33 balls towards the end of the innings took Sri Lanka to 275 for nine in their allotted 50 overs against India in the second One-day International here at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Opener Avishka Fernando (50 off 71 balls) and batsman Charith Asalanka (65 off 68 balls) scored half-centuries to lead the Lankans to a total with which they will look to challenge India.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) were the most successful bowlers for India. Seamer Bhuvneshwar got rid of both the half-centurions after Chahal had got the first two wickets.

Adv.

India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 275/9 in 50 overs (C Asalanka 65, A Fernando 50, C Karunaratne 44 not out, Y Chahal 3/50, B Kumar 3/54) vs India

–IANS

Adv.

kh/bsk