2nd phase of I-League to start on March 5

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) The second phase of the 2020/21 I-League season will be played from March 5 to 27, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

March 5 will feature six teams in action with Real Kashmir facing Churchill Brothers in the first match of the day at 2 pm, Mohammedan SC playing Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at 4 pm and RoundGlass Punjab playing Gokulam Kerala at 7 pm. While the 2 pm kickoff is set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the other two matches will be hosted at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Based on the results in Phase I, in which all teams played against each other once in a round-robin format, the teams have been divided into two groups — Group A and B. While the teams that finished in the top six spots in Phase I will move into Group A and will fight for the league title, those in the bottom five will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B. Venues and timings for the matches that will be held on March 26 and 27 is yet to be announced.

All teams will face each other within their respective groups once.

March 5: Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 5: Mohammedan SC vs TRAU FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 pm IST

March 5: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 6: Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 6: Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 10: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 10: Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 pm IST

March 10: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 11: NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 11: Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 15: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 15: TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4 pm IST

March 15: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 16: Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 16: Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 20: Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 21: TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST

March 21: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 pm IST

March 21: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 pm IST

March 26: NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC

March 26: Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

March 27: Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC

March 27: Real Kashmir FCvs Mohammedan SC

March 27: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

–IANS

rkm/kr