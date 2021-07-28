2nd T20: Sri Lanka restrict under-strength India to 132/5

Adv.

Colombo, July 28 (IANS) A below-strength India, who were forced to make seven changes in the XI after nine players were ruled out due to Covid-related issues, could muster 132 for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs of the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Wednesday night.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan grafted 40 off 42 deliveries with five fours on a pitch that was difficult to bat on and shared an opening stand of 49 in seven overs with Gaikwad (21 off 18 balls). Debutant Padikkal grafted scored 29 off 21 deliveries.

India were coasting at 81/1 after 12 overs but the weak batting that included only four specialist batsmen as well as a wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, crumbled after the fall of Dhawan.

Padikkal and Samson were bowled while trying to increase the scoring rate, with the former missing the line during a sweep and the latter letting the ball sneak past bat and pad and on to the stumps.

From then on, India lost track and could make use of the last few overs.

Due to nine players in isolation, India were forced to hand debut to four players –Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Chetan Sakariya. Padikkal and Gaikwad made their debut.

The Covid-affected Krunal Pandya was among those who missed the match.

Brief scores:

India 132/5 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29, A Dananjaya 2/29, R Gaikwad 21)

–IANS

kh/qma