ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd T20I: Eng beat NZ by 6 wickets, win series 2-0

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Wellington, March 5 (IANS) Opener Tammy Beaumont scored her fourth half century in five innings as she led England women to a six-wicket in the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday. Pacer Freya Davies’s four-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict New Zealand to 123/9 after which Beaumont’s 63 helped them chase down the target in 17.2 overs.

England have thus sealed with victory in the three-match series, having taken a 2-0 lead with Friday’s win. They had earlier beaten New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I.

Davies ended the New Zealand innings with figures of 4/23 and her wickets included Amy Satterthwaite, who was New Zealand’s top scorer with 49 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

England lost their first two wickets within the first five overs but then an 83-run partnership between Beaumont and captain Heather Knight for the third wicket all but ended any chance of New Zealand pulling off a miraculous victory.

Brief scores: New Zealand 123/9 in 20 0vers (Amy Satterthwaite 49; Freya Davies 4/23, Natalie Sciver 2/25) lost to England 124/4 in 17.2 overs (Tammy Beaumonth 63, Heather Knight 39; Rosemary Mair 2/22)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFLY song out now: Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s killer look in this new music video
Next articleBrazilian states face calls to stop football
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021