2nd T20I: England win toss, opt to bowl against India

Birmingham, July 9 (IANS) England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series, here on Saturday.

England, who lost the first match of the series, made two changes as Richard Gleeson and David Willey came in place of Topley and Tymal Mills, for this game.

“We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today. It’s a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It’s a fantastic ground, India gets great support here as well,” said Buttler at the toss.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led India made four changes as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja replaced Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for this game.

“We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, and Bumrah are back, and we have one more change,” said Rohit.

“These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way,” he added.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

–IANS

avn/bsk