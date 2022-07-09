scorecardresearch
2nd T20I: India post 170/8 against England

By Glamsham Bureau
Birmingham, July 9 (IANS) Riding on a fighting knock by Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29), India posted 170/8 against England in the second T20I of the three-match series, here on Saturday.

Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other top-scorers for India, who were invited to bat first by England.

On the other hand, Chris Jordan (4/27) and Richard Gleeson (3/15) were the wicket-takers for England.

Brief scores: India 170-8 in 20 Overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4/27) vs England

–IANS

