Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) India won the toss and chose to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the second T20I on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will make their debut for India in place of Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan, respectively.

England currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

