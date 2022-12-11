scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

2nd T20I: India Women win toss, opt to bowl against Australia Women

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

India, who are trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, didn’t make any change for this game.

On the other hand, Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield are making their debut for Alyssa Healy-led Australia. Graham and Phoebe replace Grace Harris and the injured Jess Jonassen.

Playing XIs:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

–IANS

avn/bsk

Previous article
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra starts training in England ahead of 2023 season
Next article
Huge human toll is feared as zero-Covid controls dismantled in China
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Nora Fatehi

Rubina Dilaik

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US