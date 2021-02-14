ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd Test: Ashwin, Rohit put India in command on Day Two (Stumps)

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday picked his 29th five-wicket Test haul to help India strengthen their position in the ongoing second match against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After bowling out England for just 134, India reached 54/1 in their second innings at Stumps on Day Two, thus swelling their lead to 249 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who had scored a brilliant 161 in India’s first innings, was unbeaten at the crease on 25 and was accompanied by Cheteshwar Pujara who was batting on 7.

Shubman Gill was the lone wicket to fall in India’s second innings as he was out lbw against spinner Jack Leach after scoring 14 runs.

Earlier, Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel made full use of the spin-friendly conditions as India bundled out the visitors inside 60 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing ‘Chepauk’ pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings.

Ollie Pope (22) and Ben Stokes (18) were the other two batters who made notable contributions during the course of the England innings.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one.

In the morning session, India could add just 29 runs before getting bundled out for 329 as Rishabh Pant remained not out on 58 as India’s tail could stay long at the crease. Ajinkya Rahane had also contributed with valuable 67.

Brief scores: India 329 and 54/1 at Stumps (Rohit Sharma 25 batting, Shubman Gill 14; Jack Leach 1/19) vs England 134 all out (Ben Foakes 42 not out, Ollie Pope 22; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/43) lead by 249 runs.

–IANS

aak/

