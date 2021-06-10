2nd Test: England elect to bat as New Zealand make six changes

Adv.

Birmingham, June 10 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test here at Edgbaston against a New Zealand side that made six changes to the side that played the first Test at Lord’s last week.

“Kane Williamson (elbow ), BJ Watling (back) and Mitchel Santner (finger) were ruled out before the toss through injury and replaced by Will Young, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel,” said a statement from New Zealand Cricket.

“Trent Boult and Matt Henry will take the new ball in place of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, while Daryl Mitchell replaces Colin de Grandhomme at number seven,” added the statement.

Southee, Jamieson and de Grandhomme have been rested for this Test as New Zealand also prepare for the World Test Championship final against India from June 18 at Southampton.

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wicketkeeper), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

–IANS

kh/