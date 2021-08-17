2nd Test: India beat England by 151 runs at Lord's

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 16 (IANS) India defeated England by 151 runs in a fifth-day thriller in the second Test here on Monday registering their third-ever victory in 89 years at Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket.

Having set England a challenging target of 272 after Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket, India bowled out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India’s first two wins at Lord’s came in 1986 and 2014.

Brief scores:

India 364 and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Jasprit Bumrah 34 not out, Mark Wood 3/51, Ollie Robinson 2/45, Moeen Ali 2/84) vs England 391 and 120 all out in 51.5 overs (Joe Root 33; Siraj 4/32 Bumrah 3/33).

–IANS

